Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

BLDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

BLDP opened at $8.84 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $23.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 14.16, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 109.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10,023.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 34.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

