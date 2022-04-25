Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from €7.30 ($7.82) to €6.20 ($6.64) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.64) to €6.30 ($6.75) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.57) to €5.40 ($5.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.61.

BBVA traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,417,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,296. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.