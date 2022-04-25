Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSBR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays began coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BSBR stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Banco Santander (Brasil) ( NYSE:BSBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0352 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 174.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 713,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 453,904 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 36.3% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 201,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 53,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 658.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 99,738 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

