Bank of America Downgrades Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) to Neutral

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

Avalara stock opened at $84.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.24. Avalara has a 52-week low of $74.28 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avalara will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $108,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,687 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,674 over the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

