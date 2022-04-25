Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.75 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 31.56%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NTB opened at $33.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average is $37.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is presently 53.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTB. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,560,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,657 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

