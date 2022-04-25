Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

OZK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at $5,121,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bank OZK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Bank OZK by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 7.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $40.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.64. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.56. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.45 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 47.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 28.51%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

