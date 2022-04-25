Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Raymond James

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.73% from the company’s current price.

OZK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $40.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.64. Bank OZK has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.45 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 47.54% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 25.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 5.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 471,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 159.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 27,993 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

