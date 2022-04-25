Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) PT Raised to $51.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $40.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.64. Bank OZK has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.45 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 47.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

