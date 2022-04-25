BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BKU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of BKU opened at $40.68 on Monday. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). BankUnited had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in BankUnited by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 185,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,640,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BankUnited (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.