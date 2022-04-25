Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Banner in a research report issued on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banner’s FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BANR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $56.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Banner has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

In related news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 116.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Banner in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banner by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

