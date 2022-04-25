Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

Get Baozun alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on BZUN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Baozun in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

Shares of Baozun stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 469,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.27 million, a P/E ratio of -14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97. Baozun has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $38.15.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Baozun will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Baozun in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Baozun by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baozun (BZUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.