Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
Bar Harbor Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 52.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bar Harbor Bankshares to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.
Shares of BHB traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.01. The company had a trading volume of 21,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $405.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.84. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $32.94.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 423,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
