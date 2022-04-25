Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 52.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bar Harbor Bankshares to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Shares of BHB traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.01. The company had a trading volume of 21,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $405.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.84. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $32.94.

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $34.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 423,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

