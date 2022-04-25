Barclays Boosts Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Price Target to SEK 268

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from SEK 231 to SEK 268 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 352 to SEK 295 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Essity AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.75.

OTCMKTS:ETTYF remained flat at $$25.00 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

