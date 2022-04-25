Barclays Cuts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $150.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMAT. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.54.

AMAT opened at $112.80 on Monday. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $112.34 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.46.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

