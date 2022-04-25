Barclays Cuts Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Price Target to GBX 3,300

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,900 ($50.74) to GBX 3,300 ($42.94) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

FRNWF remained flat at $$34.85 during trading on Monday. Future has a 52 week low of $32.27 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average of $43.31.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

