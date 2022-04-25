Barclays Cuts Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Price Target to GBX 3,300

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,900 ($50.74) to GBX 3,300 ($42.94) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
FRNWF remained flat at $$34.85 during trading on Monday. Future has a 52 week low of $32.27 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average of $43.31.
About Future (Get Rating)
