Barclays Cuts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $85.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Summit Redstone upgraded Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.17.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $82.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.00. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $462,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

