Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 170 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) received a GBX 170 ($2.21) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BARC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.51) target price on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.12) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 239.50 ($3.12).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 146.70 ($1.91) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £24.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 163.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 184.36. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 140.06 ($1.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.86).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.