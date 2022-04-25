Barclays Lowers Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $100.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.40% from the company’s current price.

LITE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $84.46 on Monday. Lumentum has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $108.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.59. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Lumentum by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Lumentum by 1.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 6.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

