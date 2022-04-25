Barclays Lowers NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $220.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.84% from the company’s previous close.
NXPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.52.
NASDAQ NXPI opened at $170.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $164.75 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.24 and a 200-day moving average of $202.13.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,316,790,000 after acquiring an additional 764,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,800,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,466,024,000 after acquiring an additional 204,921 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,591,120,000 after acquiring an additional 242,732 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,935,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,351,918,000 after acquiring an additional 182,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,103,394,000 after acquiring an additional 299,687 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (Get Rating)
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
