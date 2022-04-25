Barclays Lowers Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $145.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $200.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.38.

QRVO stock opened at $111.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $111.46 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $2,211,000. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

