Barclays Raises Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Price Target to €3.20

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from €3.00 ($3.23) to €3.20 ($3.44) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TELDF has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded Telefónica Deutschland from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf began coverage on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.98.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

TELDF stock remained flat at $$2.69 during midday trading on Monday. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.