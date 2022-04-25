Barclays Reiterates “€128.00” Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) received a €128.00 ($137.63) price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.19% from the stock’s previous close.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($145.16) price target on SAP in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($165.59) target price on SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on SAP in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €152.00 ($163.44) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($145.16) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €138.29 ($148.69).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €97.57 ($104.91) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €100.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is €113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. SAP has a 1-year low of €94.48 ($101.59) and a 1-year high of €129.74 ($139.51). The stock has a market capitalization of $115.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.91.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

