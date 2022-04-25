Barclays Reiterates “€26.00” Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) received a €26.00 ($27.96) price target from Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s previous close.

RNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on Renault in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($37.63) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on Renault in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €34.62 ($37.22).

Shares of RNO traded down €0.32 ($0.34) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €23.21 ($24.96). The stock had a trading volume of 3,931,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($108.28). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

