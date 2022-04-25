Barclays Trims Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price to $355.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.29% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DPZ. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $433.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.62.
Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $378.83 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $376.81 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $403.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $486,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,736,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.