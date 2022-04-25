Barclays Trims Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price to $355.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DPZ. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $433.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.62.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $378.83 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $376.81 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $403.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $486,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,736,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.