Barclays Trims First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Target Price to $16.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FWRG. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of FWRG opened at $12.27 on Monday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $162.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRG. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,455,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,531,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

