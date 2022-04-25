Barclays Trims Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Target Price to $160.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from $194.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.33.

Get Wingstop alerts:

NASDAQ WING opened at $99.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.17. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $97.61 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.36, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $53,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 50.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,438,000 after acquiring an additional 56,450 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 88.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 5.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period.

About Wingstop (Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.