Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) PT Lowered to $12.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Barings BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.05.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

BBDC stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $688.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 57.40% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $36.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.