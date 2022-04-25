Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) PT Lowered to $12.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Barings BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.05.
BBDC stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $688.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.
Barings BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)
Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
