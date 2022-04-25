Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.37.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOLD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

GOLD traded down $1.49 on Monday, reaching $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,599,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,829,645. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,709,307 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $66,954,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 65,953 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 704,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 25,303 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at $4,988,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.0% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 167,882 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

