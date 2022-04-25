Barrington Research Comments on DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report released on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.08. Barrington Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

XRAY opened at $40.95 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 87,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 404,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

