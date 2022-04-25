Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Price Target Increased to €83.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €77.00 ($82.80) to €83.00 ($89.25) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($91.40) to €90.00 ($96.77) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.92. 601,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:BAYRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.68 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 2.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

