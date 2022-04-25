Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTE. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares raised Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of BTE traded down C$0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,799,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,124,274. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.74, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.23 and a 52 week high of C$7.15.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.87. The company had revenue of C$552.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total value of C$250,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$971,515.48.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

