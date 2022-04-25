Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.33.
BEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company.
In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $981,281.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $109,885.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,833,943.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,884 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BEAM traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.64. 20,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,101. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.23. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $138.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.45.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.
