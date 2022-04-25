Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BZH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

NYSE:BZH opened at $14.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average is $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 15.69. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $469.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.06.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $454.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at about $10,786,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at about $11,807,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 438,948 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,695,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 108.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 616,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 320,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA (Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.