BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $315.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 23.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,886,000 after buying an additional 580,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth $93,834,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 6.0% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,896,000 after buying an additional 166,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,524,000 after buying an additional 99,215 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 140.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 156,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,964,000 after buying an additional 91,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $163.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.76. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $426.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.69 and its 200 day moving average is $262.77.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.79) by ($1.37). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 120.15%. The company had revenue of $213.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

