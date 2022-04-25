Belden (NYSE:BDC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BDC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

NYSE BDC traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $51.52. 9,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,325. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Belden has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $68.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

