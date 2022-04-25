Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 5,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $73,276.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $271,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 393,600 shares of company stock worth $4,637,313 and have sold 8,214 shares worth $103,198. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,001,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Benefitfocus by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Benefitfocus by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 29,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $384.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

