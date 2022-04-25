Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG)

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.03) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.92% from the stock’s current price.

BLTG stock opened at GBX 211 ($2.75) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 215.15. The company has a market capitalization of £159.67 million and a PE ratio of 68.06. Blancco Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 185 ($2.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 290 ($3.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, CompactFlash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

