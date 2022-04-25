Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG)

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.03) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.92% from the stock’s current price.
BLTG stock opened at GBX 211 ($2.75) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 215.15. The company has a market capitalization of £159.67 million and a PE ratio of 68.06. Blancco Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 185 ($2.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 290 ($3.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.26.
About Blancco Technology Group (Get Rating)
