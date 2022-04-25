Berenberg Bank Lowers National Express Group (LON:NEX) Price Target to GBX 300

National Express Group (LON:NEX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 340 ($4.42) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of National Express Group from GBX 365 ($4.75) to GBX 290 ($3.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

National Express Group stock opened at GBX 226.80 ($2.95) on Friday. National Express Group has a 12-month low of GBX 183.70 ($2.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 326.60 ($4.25). The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 235.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 240.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69.

In other National Express Group news, insider Jose Ignacio Garat acquired 55,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £130,838.40 ($170,229.51).

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

