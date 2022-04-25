Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for XLMedia (LON:XLM)

XLMedia (LON:XLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 76 ($0.99) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 132.06% from the stock’s current price.
XLM opened at GBX 32.75 ($0.43) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £85.12 million and a P/E ratio of 18.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 37.61. XLMedia has a fifty-two week low of GBX 24.30 ($0.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 67 ($0.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
About XLMedia (Get Rating)
Read More
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for XLMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XLMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.