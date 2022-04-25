Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for XLMedia (LON:XLM)

XLMedia (LON:XLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 76 ($0.99) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 132.06% from the stock’s current price.

XLM opened at GBX 32.75 ($0.43) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £85.12 million and a P/E ratio of 18.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 37.61. XLMedia has a fifty-two week low of GBX 24.30 ($0.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 67 ($0.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

