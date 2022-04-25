BGC Partners (BGCP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect BGC Partners to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. BGC Partners has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $461.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BGC Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $3.72 on Monday. BGC Partners has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $6.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 41,090 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

