BigCommerce (BIGC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect BigCommerce to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. BigCommerce has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BigCommerce to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $17.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54. BigCommerce has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.85.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $118,889.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $592,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,649 shares of company stock worth $4,493,712 over the last 90 days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after purchasing an additional 324,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,250,000 after buying an additional 227,703 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 375.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 145,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after buying an additional 138,319 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.