BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BDSI. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $5.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioDelivery Sciences International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.

BDSI opened at $5.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $577.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.62.

BioDelivery Sciences International ( NASDAQ:BDSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.60. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 21.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $66,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 477.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 25,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 92.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

