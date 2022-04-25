BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded to Outperform by Oppenheimer

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

BLFS opened at $12.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.98 million, a PE ratio of -59.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $498,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,756 shares of company stock worth $4,180,456. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

