BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $80.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.30.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $500,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $1,638,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,438,457.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,702 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,192. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,671,000 after buying an additional 76,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,773,000 after buying an additional 1,470,498 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,500,000 after buying an additional 107,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,363,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,465,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

