Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Birchcliff Energy in a report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.42.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIR. CIBC upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.84.

BIR opened at C$9.11 on Monday. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.90 and a 12 month high of C$10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.08.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$289.81 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 2.21%.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total transaction of C$903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$903,000.

About Birchcliff Energy (Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.