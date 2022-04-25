BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Barclays

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $29.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $682.69 million, a PE ratio of 972.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.07. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,287,000 after buying an additional 79,387 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

