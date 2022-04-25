Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 48.35% from the stock’s current price.

BSM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $14.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $15.73.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.66 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

