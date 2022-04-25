BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ BL traded up $1.98 on Monday, hitting $67.61. 5,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.76 and its 200 day moving average is $94.70. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackLine will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $316,003 in the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

