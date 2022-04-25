BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 143.77% and a return on equity of 5.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $4.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $302.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $4.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 5,317.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

About BlackRock Capital Investment (Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.