BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKCC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut BlackRock Capital Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:BKCC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 247,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,413. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $303.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 143.77% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.